Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting has been suspended for three games after a dangerous hit he delivered in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And the decision has drawn strong reactions from NHL and Maple Leafs Twitter.

Many Toronto fans expected a suspension for the hit. Bunting threw an elbow to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak in the second period on Tuesday. However, the length of the suspension is a bit of a surprise.

Some Toronto fans let the NHL Department of Player Safety hear their displeasure on Wednesday night.

Other hockey fans took the opportunity to crack a few jokes. Mainly regarding the length of the suspension potentially coinciding with the Maple Leafs’ elimination from the playoffs should they get swept.

While most fans expressed frustration or disagreement, some hockey fans didn’t seem to mind the suspension. In fact, some even believe Bunting’s absence will make the Maple Leafs better on the ice.

With Bunting out of the lineup, there will be changes to Toronto’s forward group for Game 2. The most anticipated change involves promising forward Matthew Knies. Knies practiced with the team on Wednesday.

Knies, a 2021 second-round pick, joined the Maple Leafs just before the end of the season. He made his NHL debut on April 10 but has yet to make his debut in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Maple Leafs and Lightning go back at it again in Game 2 on Thursday. A loss for Toronto puts them in a 2-0 hole as the series shifts to Tampa Bay, where the Lightning play their best hockey.