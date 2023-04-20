Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting has been suspended for three games after a dangerous hit he delivered in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And the decision has drawn strong reactions from NHL and Maple Leafs Twitter.

Many Toronto fans expected a suspension for the hit. Bunting threw an elbow to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak in the second period on Tuesday. However, the length of the suspension is a bit of a surprise.

Some Toronto fans let the NHL Department of Player Safety hear their displeasure on Wednesday night.

George, your bias is showing again — DartGuy (@LeafsMaz20) April 19, 2023

One game for the hit, one game for being a Leaf, one game for being Michael Bunting. Math adds up. Great work as always guys! — FaZe Sabastian (@cbass) April 19, 2023

Delete your account — Nick Richard (@_NickRichard) April 19, 2023

Other hockey fans took the opportunity to crack a few jokes. Mainly regarding the length of the suspension potentially coinciding with the Maple Leafs’ elimination from the playoffs should they get swept.

Suspending him for the rest of the playoffs is harsh… — koskidaddy (@fakenewshaterr) April 19, 2023

Well that means he’s out for the year than — Leo (@Leoj__26) April 19, 2023

While most fans expressed frustration or disagreement, some hockey fans didn’t seem to mind the suspension. In fact, some even believe Bunting’s absence will make the Maple Leafs better on the ice.

This actually helps the leafs. They won’t have that distraction on the ice. — David Maloley (@DM_19XX) April 19, 2023

Rare player safety W — BoltsDynasty (@BucsRaysBoltss) April 19, 2023

Bunting most likely played his last game as a Leaf. Not a big loss. — Mark (@markr295) April 19, 2023

Leafs get a good deal. Tampa loses a top 4 D and Leafs lose a marginal 4th liner. — geoff (@gk2252) April 19, 2023

With Bunting out of the lineup, there will be changes to Toronto’s forward group for Game 2. The most anticipated change involves promising forward Matthew Knies. Knies practiced with the team on Wednesday.

Knies, a 2021 second-round pick, joined the Maple Leafs just before the end of the season. He made his NHL debut on April 10 but has yet to make his debut in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Maple Leafs and Lightning go back at it again in Game 2 on Thursday. A loss for Toronto puts them in a 2-0 hole as the series shifts to Tampa Bay, where the Lightning play their best hockey.