The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to bounce back from a terrible 2024-25 campaign. After trading up and taking Travis Hunter out of Colorado in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jags feel they have a new star in town who can lead them to a ton of success.

There are a lot of new faces in the building in Jacksonville. The team has a new general manager, new head coach, new receiver/cornerback star, and even stadium renovations. There is a lot to look forward to.

New head coach, Liam Coen, was recently on the Rich Eisen Show to discuss Travis Hunter. When discussing the future star, Coen revealed what Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said to him about Hunter.

“Just the confidence that Coach Prime had given us about him. Just like how confident he was that he can do this was pretty telling. I mean, at no point was it ever, yeah, you know, he's talented, but this is going to be something that, you know, he may struggle with or this is what he may struggle with or that. It was, man, he can do this. And that and that was just cool to hear from a guy that obviously you have a ton of respect for.”

Travis Hunter recently sent a message about playing on both sides of the ball.

“They actually trust me,” Hunter said. “They put a lot on my plate, but I just have to go out there and continue to attack the work that they give me.”

There is no question Hunter will thrive in the league. But the young man does have a lot on his plate. He is quickly becoming the face of the Jaguars if he isn't already.

Hunter is not going to be the top receiver on the team. Brian Thomas Jr. had an insane rookie season for the Jaguars last season and is expected to keep his foot on the gas pedal for 2025. Thomas Jr. and Hunter will be an elite duo. Hunter will see more success on the defensive end. The less you hear his name on defense, the better he is doing by locking up the opposing receivers.