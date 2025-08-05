Rumors over the last couple of days have linked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. With starting signal caller Baker Mayfield dealing with a minor hand injury, the need for a solid backup option behind him has become more apparent. That thought hasn't been lost on Buccaneers GM Jason Licht, who spoke about Bridgewater during his press conference Tuesday. According to PFT's Myles Simmons, Licht said the team would have brought in Bridgewater if they weren't able to lure in Tom Brady back in 2020.

“General Manager Jason Licht noted during his Tuesday press conference that Bridgewater was the team’s Plan B in 2020 if Tom Brady had elected to sign with a different team,” wrote Simmons on Tuesday.

While Brady ended up calling Tampa Bay home after his legendary run with the New England Patriots, he certainly could have ended up elsewhere. Other teams, such as the Las Vegas Raiders, were interested in bringing in Brady. However, he ended up with the Buccaneers. His final three years in the league were just as good as his time in New England. The quarterback known as the “GOAT” won his seventh Super Bowl with the Bucs after the 2020 season and led the team to the postseason in 2021 and 2022 before he retired. Would Bridgewater been able to do the same?

What would have happened if Tom Brady didn't sign with Buccaneers in 2020?

Article Continues Below
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half during the wild card game at Raymond James Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It's tough to say whether or not Bridgewater would have had the same success. After all, once Brady arrived, he worked with former head coach Bruce Arians and the offensive staff to meld his experience in New England with the Bucs offensive system. The legendary signal caller won six Super Bowls during his time in Foxboro.

For as solid as Bridgewater played during his career, it's safe to say the odds of Licht and the Buccaneers having as much success as they did under Brady wouldn't have been as high. There are so many reasons why Brady is considered to be the Greatest of All Time. Bridgewater might not ever reach the levels that Brady did. But if can help Tampa Bay win games in the potential absence of Mayfield, then he will be well worth the price tag that Licht and the Bucs brass pays for him.

More Buccaneers News
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) works out at One Buc Place.
Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield gets injury update amid Teddy Bridgewater team-upJaren Kawada ·
Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (12) hands the ball off during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field.
Teddy Bridgewater set to be Baker Mayfield’s backup with BuccaneersBen Strauss ·
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles talks to media after training camp at AdventHealth Training Center.
The ‘surprise’ Buccaneers rookie draft pick who’s ‘talk of training camp’Rexwell Villas ·
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ biggest reason to panic after start of 2025 NFL training campJordan Llanes ·
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks to wide receiver Mike Evans (13) during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center.
Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield gets timeline for injury returnJulian Ojeda ·
Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Jake Majors (65) and defensive end Mike Greene (91) participate in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center.
Buccaneers make 2 roster movesJulian Ojeda ·