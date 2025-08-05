The Philadelphia 76ers went through one of their tougher seasons in recent history, going 24-58 in the regular season, and missing the playoffs by a wide margin. Tyrese Maxey only played 52 games in what he called one of the most difficult seasons of his career.

With a fresh start entering the 2025-26 season, Maxey is hoping he can take his Sixers to the next level.

Tyrese Maxey reveals meaning behind viral “talking mess” tweet

In a lot of ways, Tyrese Maxey had a career year for the 76ers, averaging 26.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.8 steals per game in 37.7 minutes per game. He also, however, played a career-low 52 games after suffering a fracture to a finger on his right hand.

On top of that, the 76ers' 24-win season despite adding Paul George last summer had fans trolling on social media throughout the season.

After having some time to see the messages and social media posts this summer, Maxey took to social media with a single message:

“Yall talking yall mess on this app this summer! UNDERSTOOD!” wrote Maxey, ending his message with a salute emoji.

Yall talking yall mess on this app this summer! UNDERSTOOD🫡! — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) July 19, 2025

During an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints to promote the launch of his New Balance “Hero Pack” colorway, 76ers star Tyrese Maxey addressed those comments and who they were directed at.

“Yeah, that wasn't even for me personally,” Maxey added in the exclusive interview with ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly. “That was just in general. I mean, I had a lot of time on my hands, sadly, because we lost early. I just got a chance to really read people's tweets, not just that pertain to me, just pertain to everybody in the world. It's just like, ‘man, people are really getting stuff off their chest.' Hey, I get it. Get it off, man. I'm not mad at it at all. Hey, if you've got something to say, speak it. That's the world that we live in. That's why we live in America.”

Joel Embiid finished the 2024-25 season having played just 19 regular season games, averaging 23.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, but never truly appeared healthy on the basketball court.

Paul George played just 41 games in the regular season, averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. The 16.2 point per game average was the lowest since this second year in the NBA.

Rookie of the year frontrunner Jared McCain suffered a torn meniscus in the first half of the season that shut him down. In just 23 appearances, McCain averaged 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists for Philadelphia.

“So it wasn't more of a personal thing or people talking about you?” Maxey was asked. “It's just what you saw in general on social media?”

“No, I don't take anything personal,” Maxey responded. “I live a great life. I'm blessed. I know that we didn't perform the way we wanted to perform last year. That's okay. You take down that on the chin. You take that as a challenge. You go out in the next year and you go out there and you prove people wrong and you make a step.”

The Sixers haven't made many moves in free agency, but are are hoping their biggest additions to the roster will come in the form of No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecomb and a flurry of key players returning to peak health. Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, and Jared McCain were clearly the 76ers' best players last season, but all dealt with significant injuries.

If the Philadelphia 76ers are going to bounce back this season, it'll have to start with health, first and foremost.

“The biggest thing is we got to get on the court together, we've got to be healthy and we got to have continuity. You can't do anything if the guys aren't together. If we aren't together, if we aren't all on the court, if we're not all stepping in the right direction and it's going to be extremely hard. So that's my main goal.”

Last week, Maxey and New Balance launched the, “Hero Pack,” a superhero themed colorway for the Hesi Low V2's and the 1906R's.

“I think the inspiration is kind of in the name itself, the ‘Hero Pack,'” Maxey told ClutchPoints about his New Balance colorway. “It ties in three of the things that are very important to me. Basketball, shoes, and heroes. I think those things are some things that are very important in my life, on and off the court. Just being a hero on the court and trying to help my team win games. And off the court, just being a hero in the community, trying to be a good influence on kids and people in general and trying to make this world a better place.

Tyrese Maxey's New Balance “Hero Pack” colorway launched July 31st and is the first PE available for fans to purchase.