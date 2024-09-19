The 2024-25 NHL season is shaping up to be pivotal for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have already made significant leadership changes. Craig Berube has replaced Sheldon Keefe as head coach, and John Tavares has passed the captaincy to Auston Matthews.

Tavares, entering the final year of the contract he signed under former GM Kyle Dubas in 2018, is still focused on bringing the Stanley Cup to Toronto, even though he wouldn't be the first to lift it if the Leafs end their championship drought dating back to 1967.

“All I am going to control is go out there and play at a very high level and help our team focus on trying to win a Stanley Cup this year,” Tavares said via NHL.com. “That’s what our goal is and what our goal has been since I’ve come here. I have a tremendous amount of belief in this group from when I’ve came to now and the evolution of everything, but whenever that comes, obviously hopefully something can be worked out.

Tavares then addressed the looming question of his future, acknowledging that his contract status beyond this season remains undecided but reiterating his desire to remain a member of the team.

“It’s not something I am going to talk about or focus on every single day, but obviously I want to be here. I want to be here long term and hopefully that happens.”

John Tavares officially ceded Maple Leafs captaincy to Auston Matthews earlier this offseason

In a surprising move for many Leafs fans, Tavares officially handed the captaincy to American-born forward Auston Matthews during the offseason, stepping down from the role he had held since the start of the 2019-20 season. But despite the change, Tavares continues to press toward bringing the championship that has eluded the Leafs sine 1967 back to Toronto.

“Playing here I think is remarkable,” Tavares said. “It’s tremendous the fan base, the support, desire and belief in the group and wanting to see us win and bring a Stanley Cup back to Toronto. I think you just embrace that and cherish that and enjoy each and every second of it.”

Tavares has skated in 1,109 career games with the New York Islanders and Leafs, scoring 456 goals with 584 assists while adding 23 goals and 23 assists in 62 postseason games. His overtime tally in Game Six of the 2023 Eastern Conference Quarter Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning remains one of the iconic moments of his career, as it gave the Leafs their first postseason series victory in 19 years.