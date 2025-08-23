Philadelphia Phillies star Zack Wheeler will not throw another pitch during the 2025 MLB campaign. The right-handed starter has venous thoracic outlet syndrome (VTOS) and will undergo surgery, per The Athletic's Matt Gelb. The recovery timeline is expected to be between six to eight months.

Wheeler was once again in contention for a National League Cy Young Award before shutting down, and he was a huge reason why the Phillies were emerging as a popular World Series pick. Everyone knew this type of update was a possibility after the initial blood clot diagnosis, but optimism increased after a successful thrombosis procedure last week. Swift solutions are not always possible when dealing with such medical issues.

The three-time All-Star learned of his current condition during a follow-up appointment after his surgery, per the ballclub's X account. VTOS occurs when the vein that carries blood to the heart is compressed. Repetitive arm movement, like the kind that pitchers exhibit, can cause this.

The Phillies and their fan base will have time to process the baseball implications of this news, but obviously, the main concern is the 35-year-old's health. One can only imagine the heartbreak he is feeling in this moment.

Athletes pride themselves on pushing through pain, but this is not something Zack Wheeler can control or monitor. He must prioritize his well-being, in the short and long term. The public is sending an outpouring of prayers and support to Wheeler and his family.

It is not yet known when the surgery will take place, but ClutchPoints will keep you apprised of his status.