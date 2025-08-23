The interconference game between Southern University and Bethune-Cookman is getting a location upgrade. Per a release by Bethune-Cookman, the two SWAC competitors will compete in the 2025 Tampa Bay Football Classic that will take place at Raymond James Stadium.

The Tampa Bay Football Classic is a neutral-site college football game that is meant to honor the history, culture, and traditions of HBCUs. Held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, this premier event promises to feature exhilarating football action as well as cultural events such as an iconic halftime show, concerts, cultural showcases, food festivals, and educational programs.

Michael E. David, founder of the Tampa Bay football classic, expressed excitement about the game, saying, “The enthusiasm and energy that the Tampa Bay Football Classic will create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere, celebrated throughout the Tampa Bay Area. We are equally thrilled to introduce our new marching band sport special event property in Band VERZUZ Band. Band VERZUZ Band is the sweet musical science in the precision of the sport of marching band.”

He added more thoughts about the Band VERZUZ Band, “Just like the Original Battle of the Bands, and the movie DRUMLINE, Band VERZUZ Band will dominate the world of instrumental music and will be celebrated by millions of instrumental music enthusiasts all around the world.”

Andre “Lucky” White, Tampa native, and Executive Director of the Tampa Bay Football Classic, added, “The Tampa Bay Football Classic will be one of the Tampa Bay Area's most highly-anticipated events, providing opportunities for everyone to enjoy the traditions and excitement surrounding the football game, This event brings our communities together to celebrate and share in the culture, sportsmanship, and richness of the Tampa Bay Area and its rich HBCU culture.”

The game is set to take place on October 11th, as Bethune-Cookman looks to avenge their five overtime loss to the Jaguars from last season.