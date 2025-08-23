After being noncommittal about the starting QB for tonight's MEAC/SWAC Challenge, it appears that Terrance Graves and Southern University have made their decision. Per a depth chart secured by Brendon Fairbairn of Louisiana First News,  Jalen Woods is set to start as the Jaguars' quarterback against North Carolina Central.

Woods played in six games, completing 38 of 66 passes for 541 yards and four touchdowns. He's from Atlanta, so his start in the game will serve as a homecoming for him. Jackson State transfer Cam'Ron McCoy will be the backup. The former Jackson State Tiger threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns, completing 18 of 38 passes. He also rushed 24 times for 163 yards and scored two touchdowns on the ground.

The new information comes as Graves was coy about who would be his starting quarterback leading into the game. His move wasn't new, as inadvertently following the tradition set by his fellow SWAC coaching peers, specifically stating on Monday during the MEAC/SWAC Press Conference that we'd find out who the starting QB is on Saturday.

“As far as naming a starting quarterback, you’ll find out on Saturday,” he directly stated.

He indeed kept his promise, as Wood's being named QB1 was indeed discovered on Saturday. Nevertheless, North Carolina Central coach Treil Oliver let it be known that his team was ready for whichever quarterback was selected to helm the Jaguars.

“We’ve watched film on the transfers they’ve brought in. Both quarterbacks, we’ve developed a game plan for each of them,” he said in Monday's MEAC/SWAC Challenge press conference.

North Carolina Central and Southern University face off in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge tonight at 7:30 PM EST on ABC.

More HBCU News
Howard University president Ben Vinson II is stepping down from his position with the institution per an announcement on Friday.
Howard University president Ben Vinson III steps downRandall Barnes ·
Members of the Boston City Council are looking to bring an satellite HBCU campus to the city makinmg it the first in the state.
Boston, San Francisco want satellite HBCU campuses in their citiesKiya Wimbush-Robinson ·
image thumbnail
Howard University tops LinkedIn’s Top 10 HBCUs listKiya Wimbush-Robinson ·
Florida A&M reportedly pulled $15 million stadium improvement request after alleged $237 million donation from Gregory Gerami.
Florida A&M, Mississippi Valley State Atlanta football clash is confirmedRandall Barnes ·
Memphis’ assistant coach Nolan Smith yells directions to player in a drill during a pro day event at the Laurie-Walton Basketball Center at the University of Memphis on Thursday, October 3, 2024.
Nolan Smith adds former NBA standout to Tennessee State staffRandall Barnes ·
Tennessee State plans to renovate the 71-year-old Hale Stadium, which has been sparsely used in recent times
Tennessee State University to make huge $50 million moveKiya Wimbush-Robinson ·