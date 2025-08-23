After being noncommittal about the starting QB for tonight's MEAC/SWAC Challenge, it appears that Terrance Graves and Southern University have made their decision. Per a depth chart secured by Brendon Fairbairn of Louisiana First News, Jalen Woods is set to start as the Jaguars' quarterback against North Carolina Central.

#Southern released its depth chart for Saturday’s season opener against North Carolina Central. Jalen Woods is listed as QB1, and former #LSU Tiger Trey Holly is set to start next to him at running back. @LAFirstNews #SWAC pic.twitter.com/vdzbeEIyES — Brendon Fairbairn (@FairbairnTV) August 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Woods played in six games, completing 38 of 66 passes for 541 yards and four touchdowns. He's from Atlanta, so his start in the game will serve as a homecoming for him. Jackson State transfer Cam'Ron McCoy will be the backup. The former Jackson State Tiger threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns, completing 18 of 38 passes. He also rushed 24 times for 163 yards and scored two touchdowns on the ground.

The new information comes as Graves was coy about who would be his starting quarterback leading into the game. His move wasn't new, as inadvertently following the tradition set by his fellow SWAC coaching peers, specifically stating on Monday during the MEAC/SWAC Press Conference that we'd find out who the starting QB is on Saturday.

“As far as naming a starting quarterback, you’ll find out on Saturday,” he directly stated.

He indeed kept his promise, as Wood's being named QB1 was indeed discovered on Saturday. Nevertheless, North Carolina Central coach Treil Oliver let it be known that his team was ready for whichever quarterback was selected to helm the Jaguars.

“We’ve watched film on the transfers they’ve brought in. Both quarterbacks, we’ve developed a game plan for each of them,” he said in Monday's MEAC/SWAC Challenge press conference.

North Carolina Central and Southern University face off in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge tonight at 7:30 PM EST on ABC.