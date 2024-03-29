The Toronto Maple Leafs have made a flurry of moves in recent days as the Atlantic Division race has heated up. The Leafs' Head Coach Sheldon Keefe is planning to put together a strong roster and several players have shuffled in and out of the lineup lately with the Leafs eight points out of first place in the division.
Recently, one of the team's best forwards' injury was revealed to the world. A disturbing Mitch Marner update was also shared.
The Leafs' latest statuses were shared in Friday's ‘NHL Buzz' report from NHL.con, they contained within them good news of a defenseman's signing.
Leafs Sign Defenseman For Depth Purposes
The Leafs have officially signed defenseman Simon Benoit to a three-year, $4.05 million contract according to the report.
Benoit has one goal and four assists this season; five points total, and a plus/minus rating of plus-five. The 6-foot-4, 205 pound Quebec City native previously played three seasons for the Anaheim Ducks. He had a jarring -29 plus/minus rating last season with the Ducks in 78 games, the latter statistic his highest total since the previous season when he played in 53 games.
Benoit Reacts to Leafs Contract News
Benoit reacted by saying he's ‘happy' according to Mark Masters, a reporter on X.
Simon Benoit on signing extension with Leafs:
"Pretty happy. I work hard. Last couple years I’ve been on one ways so me to set myself up for a three year here, it’s really special"
— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 29, 2024
Masters added background information on the Leafs defenseman's journey over the past few years. Benoit said he believes he's proved himself as an everyday NHL player and is ‘grateful' to be in the position he is currently in with Coach Sheldon Keefe's team.
Simon Benoit didn't receive a qualifying offer from Ducks last summer before clearing waivers & starting season in AHL with Marlies:
"I just proved I’m a day-to-day NHL player and I have an impactful game with the team. I’m just happy. I’m just really grateful"
— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 29, 2024
Additional Leafs News Updates
The Toronto Maple Leafs Marner was among the news updates shared by NHL.com on Friday. Marner sustained a high ankle sprain in a 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on March 7 and is expected to miss two games.
“Mitch looked good today,” coach Sheldon Keefe said. “In terms of the steps for him I would say it's just further participation in practice, which we won't have another practice again until Tuesday. Once we get into that territory you start to think about when to put him back in, but we are not there yet.”
Marner has 25 goals and 51 assists in 62 games. He has missed nine games in a row because of the injury with the Leafs preparing to visit the Buffalo Sabres for a 7 p.m. ET matchup Saturday.
“It's close, just take it day-by-day, just keep progressing the right way and be ready when the time comes,” Marner said about his injury difficulties. “We're all competitive in here, we don't want to miss games especially this late in the season.”
Aside from Marner, defenseman Morgan Rielly did not practice Friday and will not play vs. Buffalo in New York State. He is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.