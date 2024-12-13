The Toronto Maple Leafs lost goaltender Anthony Stolarz during Thursday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks; he departed after the first period and was replaced by Joseph Woll, who backstopped the Leafs to a 3-2 win.

And while the fear was that Stolarz could be absent for a lengthy period of time, head coach Craig Berube put the minds of Maple Leafs fans at ease. According to Berube, the update on the condition of Stolarz he received was “good” and he anticipates him to return at some point soon, perhaps even next week, via Jonas Siegel on X.

“Yeah, I do,” he said when asked if he anticipates Stolarz to return soon. “But in saying that, he’s gotta get on the ice. But it was good news overall. So, let’s just leave it at that. Right now it’s day to day.”

The Maple Leafs are next in action against the Original Six rival Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena; puck drop is scheduled for just after 7:00 PM EST.

In the meantime, Dennis Hildeby has been re-called from the American Hockey League affiliate Toronto Marlies; he'll back up Joseph Woll on Saturday against Detroit.

Maple Leafs G Anthony Stolarz boasts the NHL's best save percentage

Stolarz entered Thursday's game against the Ducks boasting the NHL's best save percentage at .928% among goaltenders who had a certain number of appearances.

The Maple Leafs signed Stolarz to a two-year, $5 million deal during the offseason after he had just won the Stanley Cup as the backup to Sergei Bobrovsky with the Florida Panthers, and has impressed with a 9-5-2 record, a 2.15 goals-agaisnt-average, and .928 save percentage with one shutout.

Originally selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with the 45th pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, Stolarz has also played for the Anaheim Ducks in addition to the Panthers and Flyers. He's also represented the United States on the international stage.