The Anaheim Ducks continue their Canadian road trip as they face the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Ducks-Maple Leafs prediction and pick.

The Ducks come into Wednesday night at 10-12-4 on the year. They have lost four of their last five games, and play the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs come into the game sitting at 17-9-2 on the year. They have won four of their last six games overall. The Maple Leafs are currently in second place in the Atlantic Division. In their last game, they faced the New Jersey Devils. After a scoreless first period, Ondrej Palat scored to break the tie and give the Devils the lead. In the third period, the Maple Leafs would score a shorthanded goal to tie the game, forcing overtime. There, Auston Matthews would score the game-winning goal to send the Maple Leafs home a winner.

Here are the Ducks-Maple Leafs NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Ducks-Maple Leafs Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (+108)

Moneyline: +280

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Ducks vs Maple Leafs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Troy Terry leads the way for the Ducks from the top line. He leads the team in goals, points, and assists this year, coming in with eight goals, 13 assists, and 21 total points. Terry has also been strong on the power play, with four goals and three assists this year. He is joined on the line by Frank Vatrano. Vatrano comes into the game with six goals and seven assists, good for 13 points, second on the team. The line is finished off by Ryan Strome. Strome comes into the game with five goals and seven assists, plus two assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, the Ducks have a new man on the top defensive unit, with the newly acquired Jacob Trouba. Trouba was solid with the Rangers, having six assists with them. He will be paired with Cam Fowler, who has played in just 15 games, but has four assists. Meanwhile, the Ducks get production from the second line and Alen Killorn. Killorn comes into the game with four goals and seven assists this year.

Lukas Dostal is expected to be in goal for the Ducks in this one. He is 6-7-3 on the year with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. His save percentage is tied for the fourth-best in the NHL. He has also been solid as of late. Last time out he gave up two goals on 21 shots, marking the fourth time in five games he has been above .900 in save percentage.

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Maple Leafs have reason for hope this season thanks to the combination of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander. Matthews sits on the top line for the Maple Leafs. Matthews has nine goals and ten assists in 19 games this year. He is joined on the top line by the team's leading scorer. Mitch Marner comes into the game with ten goals and 28 assists to lead the team with 38 points. Further, he has four goals and 11 assists on the power play. Finally, Matthew Kines rounds out the line. He has ten goals and six assists on the year, sitting fifth on the team in points.

The second line is now led by William Nylander, joined by John Tavares and Max Pacioretty. Nylander is second on the team in points this year while leading the team in goals. He has 17 goals with 11 assists, good for 28 total points. Further, he has seven goals and six assists on the power play. Tavares is third on the team in points, having scored 12 goals and adding 11 assists. Pacioretty has just two goals and four assists this year.

Joseph Woll is expected to be in goal for the Maple Leafs. He is 7-3-0 on the year with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. He is fourth in the NHL in goals-against average and sixth in save percentage. Last time out, he allowed three goals on 24 shots, breaking his streak of four straight games over .915 in save percentage.

Final Ducks-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

The Maple Leafs come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. A big reason is the lack of scoring for the Ducks. They are scoring just 2.42 goals per game while sitting 29th on the power play but tied for 16th in goals against per game. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs have been strong on defense, sitting fifth in the NHL in goals against per game. They will ride that defense and take the win in this one.

Final Ducks-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (-360)