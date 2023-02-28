The Toronto Maple Leafs have been a busy bunch from behind the desk Tuesday. In what was their third trade over the last few hours, the Maple Leafs have acquired defenseman Luke Schenn from the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced via its official Twitter account.

The Maple Leafs coughed up a pick in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft to get Schenn, whose current contract is set to expire by the end of the 2022-23 NHL season.

Prior to the acquisition of Schenn, the Maple Leafs traded Rasmus Sandin to the Washington Capitals for defenseman Erik Gustafsson along plus a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Toronto also sent forward Pierre Engvall to the New York Islanders for a third-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Schenn is quite a familiar face for Toronto fans. After all, he spent his first four seasons in the NHL from 2009 to 2012 in Toronto. The Maple Leafs selected him in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft and coaxed 14 goals and 61 assists from him during his first stint with the franchise. Schenn inked a two-year deal with the Canucks in 2021 worth $1.7 million — also his second stint with the team — and scored eight goals with 30 assists for Vancouver before he was shipped to the Maple Leafs.

With Toronto trading away a 22-year-old defenseman in Sandin, it figures to partly cover for his departure with a veteran in 33-year-old Schenn, who has played for a total of seven teams so far in his NHL career.