A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ search for the franchise’s new general manager after parting ways with Kyle Dubas appears to be nearing its end, with Darren Dreger of TSN reporting that the team is closing in on striking a deal with Brad Treliving.

“We updated the Toronto Maple Leafs GM search earlier tonight Insider Trading. More specifically, all signs now point to the search wrapping up in the very near future with Brad Treliving being named as the new GM.”

Brad Treliving is best known for his stint as general manager of the Calgary Flames from 2014 to the end of the 2022-23 NHL season. He certainly has plenty of experience in running a team from behind a desk. He could be the one who would be able to put together a team that will end the Stanley Cup drought of the Maple Leafs.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Maple Leafs decided not to renew the contract of Kyle Dubas following a disappointing second-round exit in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the hands of the Florida Panthers. Toronto, however, took a step forward by going beyond the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2013 by outlasting the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games.

Nevertheless, the only acceptable result for the Maple Leafs is a Stanley Cup title win, which the franchise has not accomplished since 1967.

Once officially hired, Treliving will have some big contracts to look at, including of course those of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Mitch Marner. Matthews and Nylander have a year left on their current contracts.