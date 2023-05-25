Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ dismissal of Kyle Dubas was surprising to hockey world, and it seems to still be having an impact on the front office members, according to Jonas Siegel of The Athletic.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” an anonymous Maple Leafs front office member said of the way Kyle Dubas was let go, according to Siegel. “That’s why it’s disappointing.”

He is not the only one who is disappointed with the dismissal of Dubas, and the explanation by Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan.

“I’m in mourning right now,” an anonymous member of the front office from Dubas’ tenure.

Brendan Shanahan held a press conference to address Dubas’ dismissal, but not before Jason Spezza resigned from his position in the front office. Jason Spezza played for the Maple Leafs, and was a member of the front office of his childhood team. He has not spoken publicly since resigning, as he wanted to make a statement in support of his boss by letting his actions do the talking, according to Siegel.

One more front office member came out with a supportive quote for Dubas.

“People don’t understand how much work he put in,” the anonymous Maple Leafs front office member said, via Siegel. “They had it made with this guy.”

It will be interesting to see what is next for Dubas and the Maple Leafs. Toronto will have to find a replacement quickly, as there is an important offseason coming up with a cap crunch for the team. Dubas has received interest from the Pittsburgh Penguins.