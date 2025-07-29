The Philadelphia Eagles are flying into 2025 with one goal in mind. Obviously, they need to defend their Super Bowl title. That makes this training camp and preseason as intense as it’s ever been in the City of Brotherly Love. For a roster stacked with elite talent, every rep counts, especially for the players fighting for their NFL future.

Do They Have What It Takes to Repeat?

Can the Eagles do it again? Quarterback Jalen Hurts spent part of the offseason studying greatness. Head coach Nick Sirianni took a similar approach, analyzing what it takes to sustain success in the NFL.

That journey, of course, won’t be easy. The defense that finished No. 1 last season has seen a wave of departures. Gone are Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Darius Slay, CJ Gardner-Johnson, and Milton Williams among others. Now, the pressure falls on younger names like Azeez Ojulari, Kelee Ringo, Sydney Brown, and Moro Ojomo to fill the void without missing a beat.

And while the stars will carry the headlines once September hits, August in Philadelphia is all about the supporting cast. This preseason is where the Eagles will find out who among the bubble players is ready to rise in a locker room built for another championship push.

Here we'll try to look at the three Philadelphia Eagles players on the roster bubble who must shine in the 2025 NFL preseason.

TE Harrison Bryant: A Crowded Position Room

The tight end position in Philadelphia has quietly become one of the most competitive spots on the roster. Harrison Bryant, now on his third team since being drafted in the fourth round in 2020, finds himself in a crowded battle. A former PFWA All-Rookie Team selection, Bryant has shown flashes of ability but has never fully capitalized on his early promise.

The Eagles currently have seven tight ends on the roster. History, though, suggests they will keep only three at most. Dallas Goedert remains the unquestioned starter with Grant Calcaterra as the likely backup. That leaves Bryant and a handful of others to scrap for the TE3 role.

For Bryant, the preseason isn’t just about making the team. It’s about proving that his route running, blocking, and red-zone reliability can separate him from a deep field. If he doesn’t stand out, Philadelphia’s preference for versatility at other positions could easily squeeze him off the roster.

RB AJ Dillon: Proving He’s Still Got It

Saquon Barkley will be the centerpiece of the Eagles’ offense. However, Philadelphia knows that asking him to carry a 17-game load is risky. That’s where AJ Dillon comes in. Signed on a one-year deal after missing all of 2024 with a neck injury, Dillon has a real shot to carve out a critical backup role.

Before his injury, Dillon was a bruising force in Green Bay. He racked up over 2,400 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in four seasons. He also demonstrated an ability to catch passes out of the backfield. That could make him an appealing complement to Barkley’s explosive style and rookie Will Shipley’s speed.

The question is health. Dillon insists he’s fully recovered, but camp and preseason will be his proving ground. If he can show his trademark power and burst while staying healthy, the Eagles could have one of the most versatile backfields in the league. If he falters, though, his spot could easily be claimed by a younger, cheaper option.

WR Elijah Cooks: A Long Shot with Upside

Elijah Cooks’ journey with the Eagles started quietly. He was a practice squad signee in January, followed by a future contract in February. Now, the 6'4 receiver hopes to make enough noise in training camp to warrant a place on the 53-man roster.

Cooks has size and ball skills that stand out on paper. That said, he’s entering a receiver room that has no shortage of talent. With AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith locking down the top two spots, and contributors like Jahan Dotson and Johnny Wilson in the mix, Cooks faces an uphill climb.

To stick around, he’ll need to excel on special teams while also showing that his frame can create matchup problems in the red zone. The Eagles’ coaching staff has shown a willingness to reward big-play potential. However, in a championship locker room, opportunity is earned—not given.

The Bottom Line

The Eagles don’t have much room for passengers as they chase another Lombardi Trophy. For Harrison Bryant, AJ Dillon, and Elijah Cooks, this preseason is everything. Stand out now, or risk being left behind on a team that expects nothing less than excellence. The journey back to the Super Bowl may be a marathon, but for these three, it starts with a sprint in August.