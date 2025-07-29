The Detroit Pistons had one of the most publicized offseasons throughout the NBA. In response to the reported betting investigation of free agent Malik Beasley, one of the Pistons' pivots involved the acquisition of veteran shooting guard Caris LeVert.

Detroit marks the fifth team for LeVert throughout his professional career. He has prior experience playing under Pistons' head coach J.B. Bickerstaff dating back to 2022 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeVert expounded on the impact Bickerstaff made on his game when speaking to the media Monday.

“I think J.B. brought out a different part of my game. Once I went to Cleveland, I was asked to play defense, and before then, I wasn't really asked to play defense, and I think that's one of the stronger parts of my game now,” LeVert explained. “I think my time in Cleveland really evolved me as a player, just defensively and kind of playing off the ball as well. I feel like those two or three things really took my game to the next level.

LeVert has earned a reputation as a cerebral scorer in the NBA. He has averaged just under 14 points per game throughout his nine-year career. That scoring prowess has been shown as an on-ball and off-ball threat. LeVert's scoring skills have been a standout talent since his days at the University of Michigan from 2012 until 2016.

The Pistons also acquired shooting guard Duncan Robinson, another former Wolverine, in a sign-and-trade transaction with the Miami Heat. LeVert and Robinson will carry the responsibility of filling the scoring void left behind by Beasley and former Piston turned Denver Nugget Tim Hardaway Jr.

Caris LeVert is excited to join the Pistons' young core

Detroit's prime objective continues to be the development of their young foundation. Last season demonstrated the potential of the Pistons' core when complemented by suitable veterans on the roster. LeVert sees the promise with the group and expressed what he thinks of their growth thus far.

“Obviously, they have really good young players in Cade, Duren, Ausar, Ivey, Stewart. When you're a young player in this league, you're kind of right there. I think the year before last, they were in a lot of games that they lost,” LeVert stated.

“I think this year they kind of took that step. I know J.B. was a big part of it, but I think that the guys took a step forward and had a component of ‘we're not going to be that bad again this year.' And I think that's what you want as a young player. You want that hunger, I think these guys had it for sure.”

Each player of the Pistons' young core made significant leaps last season under Bickerstaff. Beasley, Hardaway, and Tobias Harris helped create more floor space and open looks on the perimeter. LeVert and Robinson offer similar assistance as crafty veterans who have thrived on winning teams. After earning their first dose of postseason basketball last season, the Pistons are looking to build off that momentum.