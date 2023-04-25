The Toronto Maple Leafs looked down and out in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They trailed the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 in the second period, and the series seemed destined to be evened up.

However, the Maple Leafs stormed back. Superstar forward Auston Matthews scored two goals, helping to force overtime. In overtime, forward Alexander Kerfoot deflected a shot into the net to give Toronto the victory.

Kerfoot’s goal has swung the momentum of the series firmly in the favor of the Maple Leafs. They now hold a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Lightning. And fans are absolutely euphoric on social media.

Some fans mentioned the roller coaster of emotions involved in not only this game but this whole series. The Maple Leafs have rolled to a 3-1 series lead after losing Game 1 in blowout fashion.

Matthews scored the first of his two third-period goals around the halfway point. His second goal of the period came on the power play, and brought his team within one.

Defenseman Morgan Rielly tied the game up with a little under four minutes to play. Toronto and Tampa traded chances in the remaining minutes of the third period until the game went to overtime.

Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev committed a tripping penalty in the extra frame. During the ensuing power play, Kerfoot tipped in a shot from Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano to win the game.

Now, the Maple Leafs are on the brink of putting their playoff demons to bed. If they defeat the Lightning in Game 5 on Thursday, it’ll mark the first playoff series won by Toronto since 2004.