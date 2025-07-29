The baseball world received unfortunate news on Monday after the Chicago Cubs announced the death of Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg. He was 65 years old.

Last year, Sandberg revealed that he was battling prostate cancer. After showing signs of healing, the fatal disease worsened and spread to other organs in December.

He played 16 years in the MLB. He started out as a shortstop with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1981 but only lasted one season. He was famously traded to the Chicago Cubs, where he spent the rest of his stellar career until retiring in 1997.

Sandberg earned numerous accolades, including a National League MVP trophy, 10 All-Star appearances, nine Gold Glove awards, and seven Silver Slugger nods.

After his playing career, he returned to Philadelphia in 2013 to serve as coach and manager. He retired in 2015.

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to pay tribute to the Cubs icon following his passing.

“Just an absolutely depressing night for Cubs fans, RIP to an absolute legend Ryne Sandberg,” said @CelebriniEra.

@KrockPhoto shared pictures from his encounter with Sandberg, his favorite athlete of all time, in Cooperstown, New York in 2005. He said he asked for an autograph from the Cubs legend, who happily obliged.

@kjlayton98 reposted the statement of the Cubs and stressed that “there was no like Ryno.”

@Gregg_Jefferies also posted a picture of Sandberg, whom he described as a “great guy and tremendous player.”

“One time for one of the goats of my childhood, Ryne Sandberg. One of the reasons I’m a Cubs fan to this day,” wrote @aonethelp.

In a statement, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred honored Sandberg as a “beloved figure” throughout the league, adding that the Cubs icon “excelled in every facet of the game.”

Sandberg was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2005. A statue of him was built at Gallagher Way, a park outside of Wrigley Field, in 2024.

