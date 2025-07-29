The New York Mets red-hot surge in the National League playoff race took a fiery turn Monday night in San Diego, when manager Carlos Mendoza was ejected in the top of the third inning of a pivotal matchup against the San Diego Padres. Mendoza's dismissal came after he intervened during a heated confrontation between star outfielder Juan Soto and home plate umpire Emil Jimenez over a pair of questionable strike calls.

The sequence began when Soto struck out looking on two borderline pitches from Padres starter Dylan Cease, one low and away and the other up in the zone. Soto immediately reacted, gesturing toward the strike zone and shouting in frustration. As the situation escalated, first baseman Pete Alonso stepped in to restrain Soto, preventing a potential ejection.

That’s when Mendoza emerged from the dugout, directing his frustration at Jimenez in defense of his slugger. His argument lasted several moments before the umpire ultimately tossed him from the game — a move that may have saved Soto from suffering the same fate.

The moment quickly caught fire on social media. Jomboy Media shared a clip of the exchange on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the called strike, Soto’s heated reaction, Mendoza’s intervention, and the ejection that followed.

“Juan Soto had a lot to say after two strike calls and had to be held back by Pete Alonso and Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, who was eventually ejected.”

— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 29, 2025

At the time of the incident, the Mets were clinging to a 1-0 lead in a game that carries weight for both playoff contenders. For the Padres, fighting to maintain their edge in the crowded National League Wild Card race, every win matters. But momentum shifted quickly, and by the sixth inning, San Diego had stormed ahead, putting New York on the brink of a costly defeat. A loss would narrow their division lead over the Philadelphia Phillies and further tighten the race for top seeding in the National League.

Beyond the standings, the manager’s ejection highlighted a broader frustration felt by players and coaches regarding inconsistent umpiring. Soto, known for his elite strike zone awareness, rarely reacts so vehemently, which only intensified attention on the call.

As the Mets continue their push in the National League playoff race, Monday’s flare-up may be remembered less for the ejection itself and more for what it symbolized — a team standing up for its stars and showing resolve in a high-stakes stretch. Now trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the 6th inning, the Mets will need more than emotion to stay ahead in a tightening postseason race.