The Toronto Maple Leafs will continue to be without defenceman John Klingberg for the foreseeable future.

The team placed Klingberg on the long-term injured reserve on Thursday as he continues to battle a hip problem, as reported by Chris Johnston. The Swede hasn't taken the ice in a game since November 11th. Klingberg was one of the Maple Leafs' key offseason signings, inking a one-year deal in the summer.

At this point, it's frankly unknown if Klingberg will play again in 2023-24, but this latest development is certainly not good. Head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke on the veteran's injury problem earlier in the day before he was put on the LTIR. Via Johnston:

“Sheldon Keefe says the ailing John Klingberg is working through things to determine what's next for him.”

Klingberg played only 14 games for the Maple Leafs before going on the shelf, registering five assists. On a more positive note, defenceman Conor Timmins can come off the LTIR after Klingberg was put on it. He's yet to play this season after a pre-season injury. Toronto recalled Alex Steeves from the AHL too after the Klingberg move.

The Leafs are off to a respectable 10-5-2 start and have won four in a row. They just beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in overtime on Sunday and don't play again until Black Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks. Needless to say, Toronto should be very well-rested.

Let's hope Klingberg can potentially return at some point this season. If not, there's a good chance he won't be back in 2024-25.