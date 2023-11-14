Toronto Maple Leafs star William Nylander is looking forward to taking the ice in his native Sweden as part of the NHL Global Series.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of four teams currently in Sweden preparing for the 2023 NHL Global Series. Toronto, along with the Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, and Minnesota Wild, will play two regular season games in Stockholm. These two games represent something of a dream come true for Maple Leafs star William Nylander.

Nylander spoke with NHL.com ahead of Toronto's first game in Sweden against the Red Wings on Friday. And he took the time to express just how much these two games mean to him as a native of Sweden.

“I never really dreamed that I’d get to play NHL games over there, and now it’s going to happen,” Nylander told NHL.com. “I mean, you never think about a scenario like that, and now it’s about to come to life. It’s going to be very special.”

A lot of the meaning behind these games for Nylander revolves around his family and friends. The Maple Leafs star mentioned that some of his loved ones hadn't had the chance to see him in person. The NHL Global Series gives those loved ones a chance to finally watch him in action.

Nylander pointed to the stark time zone differences between his native country and North America, as well. “Of course, all the people in Sweden can now watch some NHL hockey games at a decent hour there,” he told NHL.com.

“Obviously, with games in North America, the games start at like 1 a.m. there, so not a lot of kids can watch those games. I think this is an important chance to show them NHL hockey.”

The Maple Leafs take on the Red Wings on Friday for their first game in the NHL Global Series. On Sunday, they end their time in Sweden with a matchup against the Minnesota Wild.