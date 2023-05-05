My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Toronto Maple Leafs haven’t had much of anything go right for them so far in their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Florida Panthers. They opened the series by losing Games 1 & 2 on their home ice, and with the series now shifting back to Florida, it’s clear the Panthers have all the momentum right now. Even worse, Toronto has now been dealt a crushing injury update regarding Matthew Knies.

Knies took a hard hit from Sam Bennett into the boards in the first period, and seemed to be fine, as he stayed in the game throughout the remainder of the period. But Knies never returned to the bench after the first intermission, and has now been ruled out for Games 3 & 4 as he is dealing with a concussion.

Via Mike Zeisberger:

“Matthew Knies has a concussion and is out for Game 3 and 4 per Sheldon Keefe.”

Knies only played three games with the Maple Leafs in the regular season, but has carved out a consistent role early in the playoffs, picking up one point in four of the first six full postseason games he’s played in. Losing Knies, who has been a somewhat unexpected contributor to this point, is something Toronto is going to have to figure out how to overcome.

Not much about Toronto’s current situation is ideal, and Knies’ concussion update only adds to their woes. With Florida up 2-0 in the series, there’s a chance that Knies may not even get another chance to take the ice from them this season. The Maple Leafs will be hoping to not get swept by the Panthers, but with Knies out, an already bad situation has been made even worse with this news.