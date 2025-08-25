On Sunday, the New York Yankees won the series finale against the Boston Red Sox, 7-4, thanks in large part to Jazz Chisholm Jr. setting the tone in the bottom of the second inning with an emotional two-run home run that doubled as a tribute to his dearly departed best friend. But Chisholm wasn't the only one to show up with his two home runs and four runs batted in on the night.

Partnering with Chisholm on the power production front was leadoff hitter Trent Grisham, who had himself quite the game in the Yankees' win. Grisham went perfect from the plate, going 2-2 with two home runs and two runs batted in while drawing a walk in his two other plate appearances.

With Chisholm and Grisham lighting up Yankee Stadium on Sunday, the Yankees ended up making an interesting bit of history. As pointed out by Sarah Langs of MLB.com, the Yankees became the first team in MLB history to have at least two players with multiple home runs in the same game in three separate games in a six-game span.

Hitting home runs has been the Yankees' win condition with their current roster, and it's no surprise to see them go 3-0 in games in which they've had multiple hitters hit multiple home runs in the same game over that aforementioned stretch.

Last Tuesday, in a 13-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, the Yankees had three different hitters hit two balls out of the park each, with Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton, and unsung hero Jose Caballero leading the offensive onslaught. And then on the very next night in the series finale, it was Grisham and Austin Wells — the leadoff and nine-spot hitters, respectively — who went off for a multi-homer game each.

The Yankees lead the entire MLB in home runs in 2025, with 215; no other team has hit over 200 long balls, with the second-placed Los Angeles Dodgers having hit 19 fewer home runs than them at this point in the season.

Yankees avoid serious embarrassment against the Red Sox

A three-game losing streak against the Red Sox would have been cataclysmic enough for the Yankees. But for that to happen at home? That makes it all the more embarrassing for the team in pinstripes.

The good news is that they put an end to the hemorrhaging, setting themselves up quite nicely with momentum heading into their upcoming three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium.