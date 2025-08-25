The worst-case scenario for the Philadelphia Phillies came true; Zack Wheeler will no longer be pitching for the Phillies for the rest of the 2025 season after requiring thoracic outlet decompression surgery after being diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome, keeping him out for a minimum of six to eight months.

This is quite the tragic end to Wheeler's 2025 season, a campaign in which he was pitching excellently yet again for the NL East-leading Phillies. Before his season-ending injury, Wheeler had recorded an ERA of 2.71 in 149.2 innings (24 starts) — good for a pitching WAR of 4.0, according to Fangraphs.

On his Instagram account, Wheeler posted a heartfelt message, thanking the Phillies fanbase for their support while vowing that he'll be back stronger than ever next season.

“Thank you for all the support this season. It means the world to me and my family. As many of you know, I'll be having surgery in the coming weeks, which means I'll miss the rest of the 2025 season. It's tough news, but I'm so grateful for all the love and well-wishes I've already received,” Wheeler wrote.

“I'm locked in on the work ahead and can't wait to be back in 2026, ready to give everything I've got for this team and this city. Thanks for riding with us through it all.”

The Phillies' official account on X reposted Wheeler's statement complete with a message of encouragement towards their veteran ace pitcher who's headed for the mend.

“We're all with you, Wheels ❤️,” the Phillies' post reads.

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler's injury situation escalated quickly

It was just over a week ago when the Phillies first placed Wheeler on the injured list with a blood clot near his right shoulder. However, things escalated quickly for the 35-year-old star pitcher. He already underwent surgery not even a week ago, a thrombolysis procedure to remove a blood clot, and now, he's set to undergo an even bigger procedure that's going to prevent him from pitching for the rest of 2025.

Wheeler was already feeling discomfort in his shoulder in early August. In fact, since late July, the Phillies ace hasn't been quite himself. In five starts since the All-Star break, Wheeler has recorded a relatively measly 4.23 ERA across five starts. He even allowed two runs or more in his final six starts of the season after doing so just five times in his first 18.

It was clear that something was bothering Wheeler, and the hope for the Phillies is that the surgery completely fixes whatever has been ailing him.