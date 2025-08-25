For the first time in more than two decades, LSU has handed its most prestigious jersey to a quarterback. Garrett Nussmeier, the Tigers’ fifth-year senior and projected Heisman contender, was awarded the iconic No. 18 jersey ahead of the 2025 season, becoming the first LSU quarterback to wear it since Matt Mauck in 2003.

The honor, which symbolizes leadership, selflessness, and championship DNA, is given each year to a player who best represents LSU’s values on and off the field. For Nussmeier, the recognition comes after years of persistence and patience, waiting behind other starters before emerging as the Tigers’ leader in 2024.

The No. 18 tradition at LSU began with Mauck, who wore it during the Tigers’ 2003 national championship run. Since then, the number has been passed to standout leaders across positions, from cornerbacks, linebackers, and running backs, but not quarterbacks. That changed this August when head coach Brian Kelly and LSU’s staff announced Nussmeier as the 2025 recipient.

On a congratulatory call with Nussmeier, Mauck himself praised the decision. “About time we got another quarterback in there,” Mauck said. “In today’s college football, guys like you would transfer to another place. So, I think there’s nobody better on that team that embodies what 18 is about more than you.”

Another quarterback finally joins the prestigious 18 Club Matt Mauck called Garrett to congratulate him on the opportunity to carry the tradition.

The exchange, posted to LSU Football’s social media, resonated with fans who had long wondered if another quarterback would carry the legacy jersey.

Nussmeier, who previously wore No. 13, arrived at LSU in 2021 as a four-star recruit. For three seasons, he served as a backup, waiting behind Max Johnson, Jayden Daniels, and others. His opportunity finally came in 2024, when he took over as a starter and delivered a breakout campaign.

The 6-foot-1 signal caller threw for 4,052 yards with 29 touchdowns against 12 interceptions last season, cementing his place among college football’s top quarterbacks. His steady development, combined with loyalty to the program in an era when many quarterbacks transfer for playing time, made him an ideal choice for the No. 18 jersey.

Now entering 2025, Nussmeier has been named a permanent captain alongside linebacker Whit Weeks. With expectations sky-high, he will be tasked not only with leading LSU’s offense but also with embodying the intangibles that the jersey represents.

Nationally, Nussmeier is viewed as one of the leading contenders for the 2025 Heisman Trophy. Analysts project him to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft if his upward trajectory continues. His combination of accuracy, poise, and toughness has already drawn praise across the SEC, and wearing No. 18 only amplifies the spotlight.

Some of LSU’s finest players in recent memory have carried the number, including Tre’Davious White, K’Lavon Chaisson, and Mekhi Wingo. Last year, linebacker Greg Penn III and running back Josh Williams were the honorees. With Nussmeier now part of that lineage, LSU fans are hopeful that his leadership will translate into championship contention.

That journey begins immediately. The Tigers open their 2025 campaign against Clemson, where Nussmeier will face Cade Klubnik—another quarterback on the short list of Heisman hopefuls. It’s a matchup that could define LSU’s season and test whether its new No. 18 is ready to restore the Tigers to national prominence.

For LSU, ending the 22-year drought at quarterback with Garrett Nussmeier isn’t just about tradition; it’s about the belief that he can carry them back to the championship stage.