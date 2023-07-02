The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed winger Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year, $5.5 million contract, according to Chris Johnston of TSN.

The signing of Tyler Bertuzzi gives the Maple Leafs another quality forward along with Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander. It will be interesting to see how well he does in Toronto, and if the Maple Leafs will have the ability to retain him next offseason.

The Maple Leafs have to worry about cap space. Auston Matthews and William Nylander are scheduled to be free agents after the 2023-2024 season. New general manager Brad Treliving is in his first offseason in the role, and he has expressed confidence that he will be able to extend both Matthews and Nylander. Mitch Marner is scheduled to be a free agent after the 2024-2025 season. It is unknown whether or not Brad Treliving will have to move off of one of his key players to extend Matthews and Nylander.

Bertuzzi was traded from the Detroit Red Wings to the Boston Bruins ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline last season. He was a part of the Bruins' historic regular season, which set records in wins and points. The team got upset in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Florida Panthers, who eventually went on to lose in the Stanley Cup Final to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Maple Leafs remain one of the most talented teams in the NHL. It will be interesting to see if Bertuzzi can help them get over the hump in the 2023-2024 season.