The Washington Nationals fans had a rough night on Tuesday. Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers tagged Nationals manager Mike Debartolo and his pitching staff for three home runs in a 16-7 win. Wednesday night's game got off to a much different start. Rookie starting pitcher Cade Cavalli made his first start in three years and impressed even Jake Irvin during his outing.

Cavalli had 4.1 innings pitched in his career before taking the mound against the Athletics. The rookie was one of the Nationals' top prospects when he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022. It has been a long road back to the big leagues for the pitcher, but Cavalli made the most of his 2025 call-up. He made it through 4.1 innings without giving up a run to the Athletics.

Irvin and the rest of the Nationals bench applauded Cavalli when Debartolo took him out of the game. Fans in Nationals Park joined in, creating a special moment for the righty as he walked into the dugout.

Cade Cavalli leaves to a nice applause after his first start in almost 3 years! Long road, but he’s back in the big leagues! pic.twitter.com/eMGLu1gyzl — Tobi Altizer (@Tobi_Altizer) August 6, 2025

Cavalli is near the back of Debartolo's rotation now that he is back in the major leagues. However, he showed on Wednesday why he was considered one of the team's top prospects before he got injured. At 44-68, the Nationals don't have anything to play for this season. Despite that, some fans are excited for young players like Cavalli to get their chance at the highest level.

Washington fans have always cheered for their players, especially after they come back from injury. In Cavalli's case, though, fans barely got a look at him back in 2022. Now, he has a chance to play a significant role in Debartolo's rotation moving forward.

When the Nationals fired Dave Martinez, it marked a big change in the organization. The front office became more focused on their young stars. In a year that has seen rookie pitchers dominate, Washington hopes that Cavalli continues to pitch well. If Wednesday's start is any indication, the sky's the limit.