The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting some frustrating news as they begin their march to the Stanley Cup. The Maple Leafs' winger William Nylander is questionable to play in the team's first playoff game against the Boston Bruins Saturday.
“It’s tough to replace Willy. I don’t even know what’s going on with him,” Maple Leafs center Calle Jarnkrok said, per TSN. “Hopefully he can play, but I guess we’ll have to wait (and) see.”
Maple Leafs' season with Nylander
Nylander has been one of the best players this season for the surging Maple Leafs. Toronto has one of the best offenses in hockey, scoring more goals this season than every other NHL team but the Colorado Avalanche. The Maple Leafs have forced 298 goals on the year, per league stats.
Nylander is a large reason why. The skater has 98 points on the year, including 58 assists. He is second on the team in points, behind only center Auston Matthews. Nylander leads the team this season in games played, with 82 appearances for Toronto.
The Maple Leafs are keeping their cards close to the chest when it comes to Nylander's injury. His status for the game is quite uncertain, at time of writing. Toronto could surely use him against the Boston Bruins, who are one of the best teams in hockey. Toronto's defense this season hasn't quite matched up to their offense, and the club needs their best skaters on the ice to try and outscore Boston in this series.
If Nylander isn't good to go, Toronto is expected to throw Noah Gregor on the ice in his place, per CBS Sports. Tyler Bertuzzi would also likely be upgraded to the club's top power play unit. The Maple Leafs have seen some lineup changes in recent weeks that have pleased coach Sheldon Keefe.
The Leafs are going for their first Stanley Cup since the 1967 season. The loss of Nylander would surely throw a major dent in the team's chances to make a push. With the team at full strength, Toronto has shown they are nearly unstoppable on offense this season. The defense has been more inconsistent, with the team using three goalies this year to get the saves needed for victories. All three of the team's goaltenders have more than 20 appearances in net.
“I think it's just a different animal come post-season time,” Maple Leafs center Matthews said, per Sports Net Canada. “Everything that happened in the regular season kinda just gets washed, because it's a completely new game and a new season in itself. So, we gotta make sure that we're prepared.”
The first game of the Maple Leafs-Bruins series is at 8:00 Eastern Saturday. Toronto finished the regular season in third place in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division, with a 46-26-10 record. The Bruins were second in the division, with a 47-20-15 mark.