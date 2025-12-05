The first major MLB free agency starting pitching domino fell when Dylan Cease inked a $210 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. However, there are still plenty of big names still on the market.

Chief among them is Philadelphia Phillies standout Ranger Suarez. He will be the top pitching target on many team's wish list. That includes the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros, who both highly covet Suarez, via Jeff Passan and Buster Olney of ESPN.

“Teams in the mix for Suarez believe he's the next big-time starter off the board,” Olney and Passan wrote. “Though the 30-year-old won't fetch a Dylan Cease-level deal, he long has been a target for Houston, which balks at deals beyond six years, and Baltimore, which is seeking a top-end rotation piece.”

Suarez was named an All-Star during the 2024 campaign after putting up a 3.46 ERA and a 145/41 K/BB ratio. His numbers improved in 2025, with a 3.20 ERA and a 151/38 K/BB ratio. But Suarez decided to decline an All-Star invitation in favor of rest. With or without the official title, MLB franchises still see the left-hander as a top of the line talent. He has produced a 3.38 ERA and 705/204 K/BB ratio over his eight-year MLB career.

The Orioles are in need of a front line starter after seeing Corbin Burnes depart for the Arizona Diamondbacks last free agency. Suarez would immediately become their ace, while signing him would prove Baltimore is serious about competing.

While they may be coming off a down year, the Astros are built to win. Adding Suarez would only make them a stronger contender. Especially if fellow free agent Framber Valdez decides to walk.

Baltimore and Houston won't be the only team vying for Suarez's services. But it wouldn't be a shock to see either squad land the left-hander.