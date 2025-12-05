A recently circulated rumor framed the Spurs as a top potential landing spot for Antetokounmpo, arguably the most intriguing team-building scenario outside of the Lakers hypothetically teaming him with Luka Dončić. The appeal is obvious: placing the two most dominant physical anomalies in basketball history on the same roster would instantly reshape the league’s balance of power and create a frontcourt capable of overwhelming teams for years.

But according to league insiders, the path to such a blockbuster is far more complicated than the fantasy suggests.

Even with the Spurs already accelerating their rebuild by acquiring De’Aaron Fox, sources say the organization has shown firm hesitation when it comes to parting with core young pieces, particularly Stephon Castle, the reigning Rookie of the Year, and No. 2 pick Dylan Harper.

Both players are considered long-term foundation pillars alongside Wembanyama, and their development timeline aligns with San Antonio’s slower, methodical roster-building philosophy.

While San Antonio owns attractive draft capital, multiple reports indicate it would take multiple first-round picks plus Castle to even get Milwaukee to start a conversation, a price the Spurs have shown zero willingness to entertain.

The Spurs’ reported long-standing relationship with Antetokounmpo’s agent Alex Saratsis adds intrigue, but insiders warn it may be overstated in terms of trade leverage.

If anything, Milwaukee remains firm: they aren’t shopping Giannis, and they aren’t lowering the bar for a franchise face.

Meanwhile, the Lakers, another rumored destination, are viewed as having insufficient assets unless Milwaukee sees Austin Reaves as a future perennial All-Star or is comfortable risking losing him to free agency.

All signs point to the same conclusion: San Antonio could theoretically make one of the most fascinating NBA trades ever, and the basketball fit would be extraordinary, especially for a team already 15-6 despite injuries to Fox, Castle, Wembanyama, and Harper.

But for now? The Spurs appear committed to their timeline, not chasing someone else’s.