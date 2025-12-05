Jared Goff claims to be the latest player to receive a suspiciously timed “random” drug test immediately after an impressive performance following the Detroit Lions' 44-30 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.

Goff led the Lions to the 14-point victory by completing 25 of his 34 passes for 309 passing yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. Upon being late for his media availability after the game, he claimed the performance warranted an immediate drug test.

“Sorry about that guys, NFL drug-testing rules,” Goff told reporters, according to ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

Every NFL player receives about one drug test per season, which can come at any random time. They just tend to occur immediately after players put forth outlier performances.

Article Continues Below

Week 14 marked Goff's third 300-yard performance of the season, and his sixth game of the season without a single turnover. He did his damage without a healthy Amon-Ra St. Brown, who battled through an ankle injury in the game.

With another efficient performance, Goff now leads the NFL with an 81.2 percent adjusted completion rate, according to Pro Football Focus. The stat removes plays such as spikes, batted passes, throwaways, drops and passes affected by a quarterback hit to gain a better understanding of a quarterback's true accuracy.

As a team, the Lions' 44-point outing now has them as the highest-scoring offense in the league. Detroit tied its second-highest single-game output of the year in Week 14 and now averages 30.3 points per game, surpassing the Indianapolis Colts' 29.8.

The Lions have now breached 30 points in three of their last five games, including two 44-point outings in that span. Assuming Goff's drug test comes back negative, he will look to extend Detroit's hot stretch in Week 15 against his former team, the Los Angeles Rams.