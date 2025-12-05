As Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and his historic 10-point streak were snapped on Thursday night, the result was a Rui Hachimura game-winner against the Toronto Raptors, 123-120. While James sacrificed the record for the Lakers' Hachimura game-winner, the 27-year-old spoke about the message the star told him right before the consequential play.

In the final play of the game, Austin Reaves would get double-teamed and pass the ball to James, and while he could have tried for a bucket to give him at least 10 points to keep the 18-year streak alive, he passed to Hachimura in the corner for the three. The selfless play resulted in the game-winner, with Hachimura revealing that James had planned to give him the ball.

“I don't even know, that was crazy, I never had a game-winner, but Bron told me right before this, he said, ‘I got you, it's gonna come to you,' so yeah, that's it,” Hachimura said, via NBA.

“I don't know what it is, but that position, I knew it was going to come to me; I was ready,” Hachimura continued.

"Bron told me right before… it's gonna come to you." Rui Hachimura was ready for his first-career @TISSOT Buzzer-Beater! https://t.co/dTJi6qWKeg pic.twitter.com/EOmKxxAgrB — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2025

Lakers' LeBron James on making the right play

It's safe to say that James has no doubts in helping the Lakers to a win on Thursday night, despite the impressive 1,297-game streak of at least scoring 10 points coming to an end. However, James has always been going through the motto of making the right play, which finding an open Hachimura in the corner was.

“That aspect was always like the most, one of the most foolish things I’ve ever heard as far as making the right pass, making the right play,” James said after the win, according to The Los Angeles Times. “We are in the business of winning basketball games. My whole life, I’ve just played the game that way. I was taught the game that way, and I’ve won at every single level I’ve played at by playing the game that way. So there was no reason for me to ever change once I got to this level.”

James finished with eight points to go along with six rebounds and 11 assists as Los Angeles is now 16-5, looking to carry that momentum into Friday night's game against the Boston Celtics.