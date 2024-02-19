The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the St. Louis Blues as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Maple Leafs are 29-16-8 this season, so they are having a good year. Toronto has also won four of their last five games. The Maple Leafs have already played the Blues this season, and they were able to win 4-1. In that game, Bobby McMann recorded a hat trick while William Nylander had the other goal. Ilya Samsonov was in goal for the game, and he made 14 saves on 15 shots in the win. Martin Jones and John Tavaras are both listed as day-to-day for this game.

The Blues are 29-23-2 this season, and they have earned 60 points on the season. Those 60 points have them hanging on to the second wild card spot in the Western Conference. In the loss against the Maple Leafs on February 13th, the Blues got their lone goal from Alexey Toropchenko. Jordan Binnington made 28 saves on 31 shots in the loss. St. Louis does not have any injuries heading into this game.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Blues Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -160

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +132

Over: 6.5 (-108)

Under: 6.5 (-112)

How to Watch Maple Leafs vs. Blues

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Maple Leafs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Leafs are having a great season, and they have been one of the best teams in the offensive zone. On the year, the Maple Leafs are are scoring 3.57 goals per game, which is fourth in the NHL. With that, Toronto has the seventh-best shot percentage, and they are one of the best teams on the power play. Not to mention, the Maple Leafs have one of the best players in the NHL in Auston Matthews on the ice. With Matthews, Nylander, and Mitchell Marner, the Leafs have a great chance to continue scoring.

Speaking of scoring, the Leafs have scored 25 goals in their last five games. They are coming off a nine-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks. When the Leafs score four goals or more in a game, they have a record of 22-2-2. The Leafs are going to continue to score, and as long as they do, they will win this game.

Why The Blues Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blues usually do a pretty good job in net. Binnington, and Joel Hofer are both very capable goaltenders. They both allow less than three goals per game. They need to be at their best if they want to keep the Leafs in check. St. Louis needs to allow less than four goals if they want any chance of beating the Maple Leafs. When the Blues allow three goals or less, they are 26-4-1. That is 26 of their 29 wins. If the Blues can be solid in net, and the defensive zone, they will win this game.

Final Maple Leafs-Blues Prediction & Pick

This should be a close game. The Blues are Maple Leafs are both playoff-caliber teams. I expect the the Maple Leafs to continue to score in this game, and win this one on the road.

Final Maple Leafs-Blues Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (-160)