William Nylander reacts to his Maple Leafs contract extension.

William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs agreed to an eight-year, $92 million contract extension Monday. The extension instantly became the largest deal in Maple Leafs' history. Nylander shared his reaction to inking the new contract with Toronto, via Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“It’s a very special feeling,” Nylander said. “This has been home for me.”

Nylander added more while speaking with reporters, via Sportsnet.

“This is the longest I've ever spent in one place in my entire life.”

The Maple Leafs currently hold a respectable 20-10-7 record. They are in third place in the Atlanta Division and this contract extension may add momentum for Toronto moving forward.

Nylander, 27, has been a reliable player for the Maple Leafs. They clearly want to build around him. Signing any player to an eight-year deal comes with some risk, but Nylander is worth the investment.

William Nylander leading Maple Leafs in 2023-24

Nylander began his career in Toronto during the 2015-16 season. He's remained with the Maple Leafs ever since.

He has continued to progress over the years, turning in a strong 2022-23 campaign. He finished that season with 40 goals and 47 assists and was ultimately selected to the NHL All-Star Game.

Nylander has continued to find success during the 2023-24 season. He will enter Toronto's next game against the San Jose Sharks with 21 goals and 33 assists to his credit.

The entire hockey world is talking about Nylander's extension with the Maple Leafs. All eyes will be on Nylander on Tuesday in his first game after agreeing to the new contract. He should be able to handle the pressure and expectations, however.