William Nylander saved the best hockey of his career for the perfect time.

Just months away from becoming an unrestricted free agent, the Swedish superstar agreed to a monster eight-year, $92 million extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, the team announced. The deal is expected to be extremely front-loaded, including a no movement clause throughout the entirety of the pact.

Nylander is leading the Leafs with a ridiculous 21 goals and 54 points through 37 contests. The contract, which carries an AAV of $11.5 million, will make Nylander the fifth-highest paid player in the NHL, tied with Pittsburgh Penguins D-man Erik Karlsson.

“Nylander is currently tied for fifth among NHL scoring leaders with 54 points (21 goals, 33 assists) in 37 games with the Maple Leafs this season. The 27-year-old opened the 2023-24 season with 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 17 games to set a new franchise record for longest point streak to start a season,” wrote the official release.

“Nylander has also since recorded a 13-game point streak and has at least a point in a league-leading 33 of 37 games this season. Nylander was also recognized as an NHL Star of the Week in consecutive weeks of November. The 6’0, 202-pound forward skated in all 82 regular season games and 11 playoff games during the 2022- 23 campaign, setting regular season single-season career-highs in goals (40), assists (47) and points (87).”

It truly has been a superstar campaign for the fan favorite in Toronto in 2023-24, and he'll now likely call the city home for the rest of his professional career. With the highly-publicized contract now sorted out, William Nylander will continue his goal of trying to bring a Stanley Cup to the Six for the first time since 1967.