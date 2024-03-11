The 2024 NCAA Tournament is almost here. March Madness is about to be underway and everyone across the country will scramble to fill out brackets once Selection Sunday is over. There will be a ton of changes, but we compiled an early prediction amid the start of championship week in college basketball.

The full tournament field will be released on Sunday, March 17, but some programs have already locked in an automatic bid by winning their respective conference tournament. A total of 32 teams will earn automatic bids through the conference tournament, and as of Monday, four programs have punched their tickets to the Big Dance. Here is a tracker of every team that has sealed their way to March Madness.

March Madness automatic bids 

Stetson- Atlantic Sun Conference 

Stetson punched its first-ever ticket to the Big Dance by defeating Austin Peay in the title game, 94-91. The Hatters was second in the Atlantic Sun standings with a 22-12 overall record and an 11-5 conference mark.

Longwood- Big South Conference 

Longwood went just 6-10 in Big South play but had a 21-13 overall record. They blew out UNC Asheville in the Big South title game, 85-59, and are headed for their second NCAA Tournament in the past three years.

Drake- Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake finished 28-6 overall and 16-4 in the Missouri Valley Conference, just behind Indiana State. However, the Bulldogs upset Indiana State in the MVC title game, 84-80, to punch their ticket. The question now is whether or not the Sycamores and Cream Abdul-Jabbar will earn an at-large bid to the Big Dance.

Morehead State- Ohio Valley Conference 

Morehead State was the first team to earn an automatic bid when they defeated Arkansas-Little Rock in the Ohio Valley Conference title game. They were the top seed, tied with Tennessee-Martin with a 14-4 conference mark.

*This will be updated continuously.*