After a one-year hiatus from the NFL, Antonio Pierce could return with his former team, the New York Giants. The former Las Vegas Raiders head coach is the latest veteran coach to land an interview with Joe Schoen.

Pierce's interview will begin on Thursday night and last into Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. He joins the growing list of candidates the Giants have expressed interest in, which includes John Harbaugh, Kevin Stefanski, Raheem Morris and their own interim head coach, Mike Kafka.

Pierce is already familiar with the organization, having played for the Giants from 2005 to 2009. The former linebacker began his career with the Washington Redskins, but made the Pro Bowl and won his only Super Bowl ring in New York.

Pierce owns a 9-17 record as a head coach, all with the Raiders. He took over after the team fired Josh McDaniels midway through the 2023 season and led a 3-5 team to a 5-4 finish to the regular season. That performance, paired with the support he received from the fan base and locker room, convinced Las Vegas to give him the full-time job the following offseason.

That support quickly evaporated over the course of the Raiders' 4-13 campaign in 2024. Pierce was criticized for his in-game decisions, post-game comments and winning meaningless games at the end of the season to cost Las Vegas the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Overall, Pierce brings 11 years of coaching experience to the table, albeit only one as an NFL head coach. The 47-year-old began his career as the head coach of high school powerhouse Long Beach Poly before spending four years as a defensive assistant at Arizona State. Pierce then joined the Raiders as a linebackers coach in 2022.

Since his release from the Raiders, Pierce has worked as an NFL analyst for CBS Sports.