Arizona has been stellar this season. The Wildcats are now 15-0, and coming off a 101-76 victory over Kansas State. Part of the success for the team this year has been the stellar play of freshman Koa Peat. After the Kansas State victory, head coach Tommy Lloyd spoke about the “cheat code” that makes Peat special.

“I always tell Koa he's a special player, and he's so versatile,” Lloyd said after the game, per PHNX Wildcats. “It's really impressive, just when you put his physicality with his versatility as a basketball player. I always tell him his cheat code is the effort and energy he could play with when it's packaged with the physicality he delivers. He can never short himself in that area. I mean, don't try to over accentuate the other stuff, unless that effort, that energy, that physicality, is in front of everything he does.”

Peat was phenomenal in the game with Kansas State. He scored 15 points while adding ten rebounds and four assists. He is second on the team in points this year, with 14.4 points per game. Further, he is adding 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Joining in the success of Peat is a fellow freshman, Brayden Burries. The guard leads the team with 15.1 points per game, plus 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 steals.

“Brayden's a great player,” Lloyd said regarding his other star freshman. “He's a great young man and we're fortunate to have him in our program. He's a winner. He's always won. He does about everything in his life the right way. It's just a joy to coach him every day, and it's really fun to help him on the journey.”

Arizona is projected as a one seed in the NCAA Tournament. They will look to continue their undefeated season on Saturday as Arizona visits TCU.