The Washington Wizards acquired Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Of course, the last time Young was traded came back on draft night in 2018 when the Dallas Mavericks moved him to Atlanta for Luka Doncic. Doncic was part of the biggest trade in NBA history a season ago, when Dallas dealt him to the Los Angeles Lakers. Following the Lakers' 107-91 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Doncic was asked about the Young trade, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“We got traded for each other,” Doncic said. “Been a lot of talk about me and him. We have a good relationship. I have a lot of respect for him. So if he's excited for this new journey, I'm excited for him.”

The Mavs were the only team Luka Doncic played for in the NBA until Dallas shocked the world last February. Trae Young had also spent his career in Atlanta with the Hawks until Wednesday night.

For Doncic, his move was unexpected. Reports even stated that he was surprised by the news last year.

As for Young, it seemed as if he was prepared for his trade. A fresh start may be exactly what Young needs, as the Hawks have been inconsistent over the past few seasons.

However, the 18-21 Hawks are ninth in the Eastern Conference, while the Wizards are 14th at 10-26. It isn't often that a star player gets traded in the middle of the season to a worse team than the one they play for, but that is what occurred on Wednesday night.

With that being said, Washington features a number of young players with promising futures. The Wizards could compete within the next few years, especially with Trae Young on the roster.