UConn Huskies’ \ resilience was tested on Wednesday night, and when the moment demanded composure, freshman Braylon Mullins delivered in a way that left his head coach openly impressed. The No. 4 Huskies (15-1, 5-0 Big East) erased a double-digit second-half deficit and survived an overtime thriller, knocking off the Providence Friars 103-98 on the road to extend their winning streak to 11 games.

After the game, Dan Hurley was asked about Mullins’ confidence and poise in high-pressure moments, a fair question given how young players often struggle in hostile environments. Hurley acknowledged that uncertainty is always part of evaluating freshmen, especially when the stakes rise. The coach explained that while summer evaluations and family meetings offer clues, Mullins’ offensive instincts separated him early.

“You see it in the different summer events, and you get to know the character of the man, you meet the family,” said Hurley in the post-game press conference, “But you could just see the special offensive abilities, the way he shoots the ball. It’s like a beautiful rainbow. It really is. He’s a bringer of rain with that thing, and it’s beautiful. We’re not going to have him here long, so we’re going to enjoy it.”

Mullins backed that praise with a career-high 24 points, eight of them coming in overtime. He jump-started the extra session with an early jumper and a three during a 7-3 spurt, then drilled another long-range shot with 1:53 remaining to swing momentum firmly toward UConn.

Article Continues Below

The Huskies needed every bit of it after trailing by as many as 13 and never leading in the second half. Providence shot efficiently and controlled long stretches, but UConn (15-1, 5-0 Big East)responded late with a 9-0 run to force overtime, capped by a Tarris Reed Jr. putback with 13 seconds left.

Silas Demary Jr. sealed the win with a clutch jumper in the final seconds, finishing with 23 points and 15 assists. Alex Karaban also scored 23 points for his team, while Reed added 20 points and eight rebounds.

With DePaul Blue Demons up next, UConn’s comeback showcased more than just depth, it highlighted a freshman already earning his coach’s trust when it matters most.