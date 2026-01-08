The Philadelphia Eagles made the playoffs once again during the 2025 NFL season. Philadelphia is gearing up to host a home playoff game against San Francisco this weekend. One Eagles player attempted to explain what that could look like to the team's younger players.

Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean dropped a hilarious amusement park comparison when talking about the playoffs.

Dean was talking to Eagles rookies about what to expect from the playoff atmosphere inside Lincoln Financial Field.

“It’s more like someone talking about an amusement park that they’ve never been to before and I’ve been,” Dean said on Wednesday, per Eagles beat writer Jeff Neiburg.

Dean has plenty of experience with the atmosphere at Lincoln Financial Field. But he did not see the field much during last season's Super Bowl run.

The young linebacker only logged 23 snaps during the playoffs last year before going out with a knee injury.

Hopefully Dean can stay healthy during the postseason this year.

Nick Sirianni declares Eagles have found offensive identity before 49ers playoff game

Article Continues Below

If Philadelphia can figure out their offensive woes, they could go far in the playoffs.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni expressed the importance of offensive identity during an interview on Wednesday.

“You have to have an identity of what you want to do. I think it starts with that as having an identity, but there's a fine line there too is like, ‘Hey, I want to run this because this is part of our identity.' Well, you might have to do some different things to get out of some [situations] — ‘Hey, okay, well maybe we don't run it versus this, or maybe we don't run it versus that because setting yourself up, and for a bad play potentially,'” Sirianni explained via John Clark.

When asked directly if Philly had solved its offensive identity crisis, Sirianni said yes.

“I do, I do. I think we are continuing to get better through that, and I think that it's shown in some of these last games, and obviously Buffalo, we had a bad half where we didn't do a good enough job at coaching,” Sirianni said. “We didn't do a good enough job playing. But yeah, I think we have.”

Philly's offense will certainly be tested against a great San Francisco defense.

Eagles vs. 49ers kicks off at 4:30PM ET on Sunday in Philadelphia.