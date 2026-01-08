UConn basketball delivered one of its most memorable wins in recent memory behind junior guard Silas Demary Jr., completing a stunning comeback vs. the Providence Friars in a Big East showdown that showcased the conference at its best.

The Huskies guard authored a historic performance Wednesday night as No. 4 UConn erased an 11-point deficit late in regulation before securing a 103–98 overtime victory at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. The comeback marked one of the most dramatic road wins of the season.

UConn trailed by double digits with under three minutes remaining before surging on a decisive late run. Tarris Reed Jr. delivered the game-tying basket in the final seconds, setting the stage for overtime, where the Huskies seized control with poise and precision.

College basketball insider Jared Berson highlighted the magnitude of the performance by sharing Demary’s stat line on his official X account, formerly known as Twitter. The post underscored the historical significance of the night and the rarity of Demary’s production.

“UConn’s Silas Demary Jr. tonight in an OT win at Providence:

– 23 points

– 15 assists

– 5 steals

Article Continues Below

He’s the 2nd Division I player over the last 15 years with at least 20 points, 15 assists, and 5 steals in a game, joining Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell in the 2023 Sweet Sixteen.”

Demary controlled the game for 41 minutes, orchestrating the offense with precision while protecting the ball and applying constant pressure on defense. His 15 assists marked the most by a Husky in more than two decades.

The supporting cast also delivered. Braylon Mullins poured in a career-high 24 points, while Alex Karaban and Reed each topped 20 as UConn set a program record with 18 made three-pointers.

The win pushed UConn to 15–1 overall and 5–0 in Big East play. More importantly, it reinforced the Huskies’ status as a national contender powered by balance, resilience, and elite guard play. Through the 2025–26 season, Demary has averaged 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, production that continues to anchor UConn’s offense and elevate the team’s ceiling.