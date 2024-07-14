It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mariners Angels.

The Seattle Mariners are in first place on the final day before the All-Star break. If you had told the Mariners and their fans before the season started that they would be in this position, they would have taken this scenario in a heartbeat. The defending World Series champion Texas Rangers and the annually tough Houston Astros are both in the Mariners' division. The idea that Seattle would lead Texas and Houston at the All-Star break would have sounded like a very pleasant surprise. To be sure, it's not a bad place to be. One could certainly do a lot worse than inhabit first place at the break.

And yet, even though the Mariners are in first place, they have to feel both uncomfortable and dissatisfied with their position. They have just lost two straight games to the lowly Los Angeles Angels. Their lead over the Houston Astros is just one game. Houston was 7-19 through its first 26 games this season. The Astros were still just 33-40 through their first 73 games. The Mariners had a chance to really bury the Astros in the American League West. If Seattle had been 20 games above .500 right now, the M's would have been 7.5 games ahead of the Astros and in complete control of their division. Instead, the Mariners have languished over the past four weeks. They were 13 games above .500 on June 18 but have gone 8-14 in their last 22 games to let Houston back into the hunt. The Mariners urgently need some hitting at the trade deadline, and they have the pitching depth which would enable them to acquire one or two bats. However, while the team needs reinforcements at the deadline, it needs to go out and beat the Angels on Sunday to avoid losing the four-game series to the Halos.

Mariners-Angels Projected Starters

Logan Gilbert vs. TBD

Logan Gilbert (6-5) has a 2.94 ERA. He has been outstanding for Seattle this season and was going to go to the All-Star Game before teammate Andres Munoz replaced him. Gilbert eats innings. He throws hard. He gets hitters to miss. He embodies what teams want from a starting pitcher. He is a core reason to trust Seattle in the American League West race against the Astros.

Last Start: Tuesday, July 9 versus the San Diego Padres: 7 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 HR, 1 BB, 7 K

2024 Road Splits: 10 starts, 66 2/3 IP, 47 H, 22 R, 8 HR, 15 BB, 54 K

The Angels have not announced a starter for this game.

Here are the Mariners-Angels MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Angels Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-111)

Moneyline: -188

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +158

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Mariners vs Angels

Time: 4:07 p.m. ET/1:07 p.m. PT

TV: Root SportsNet Northwest (Mariners) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners have played two very bad baseball games against the Angels the past two days. They badly need to win this game. They have their strong-as-a-horse starter, Logan Gilbert, on the mound. The Angels haven't announced their starter. This adds up to a decisive Seattle win.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels have just beaten the Mariners on back-to-back nights in one-run games. They are frustrating the Mariners, and that could carry over into this game.

Final Mariners-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Mariners being terrible twice against the Angels makes this a good bounce-back spot for Seattle. Mariners on the run line is a strong play to make.

Final Mariners-Angels Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5