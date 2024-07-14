The New York Yankees are getting some cautiously good news. The team is closing in on the return of Giancarlo Stanton from injury, per MLB.com. The team is unaware, however, if the outfielder will need a rehab assignment in the minors.

The outfielder has been out for weeks due to a hamstring strain. He is expected back sometime after the All-Star break, per MLB.com. The Bronx Bombers are eager for his return, as the team is deadlocked with the Baltimore Orioles at the top of the American League East standings. The Yankees have struggled for the last month, trying to keep winning without Stanton or Anthony Rizzo in the lineup. New York holds a 58-39 record as of Sunday's games.

The Yankees need Stanton's bat in the lineup

Stanton is hitting .246 this season, with 18 home runs. His offense isn't as strong as years past, but his bat helped take pressure off of Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. Stanton batted in 45 runs this season before getting hurt. His bat certainly adds a lot of pop into the offense.

The slugger, who also acts as a designated hitter, is a lifetime .259 hitter. He has played for the Yankees since the 2018 campaign. He also slugged for the Miami Marlins during his MLB tenure. Stanton is a 5-time All-Star, who finished as the National League RBI leader in 2017.

Stanton has also won two Silver Slugger awards. He was the National League MVP in his final season with the Marlins. He also served as the National League Home Runs leader in 2017. Stanton hasn't appeared in a game since June 22 for the Yankees.

Stanton hasn't been needed to play the role of leading man in this Yankees offense. He's been able to sit back and support Judge and Soto for most of the season. New York's batters are putting together a clinic this year when it comes to offense. The Yankees lead Major League Baseball in runs batted in this year, per league stats. The team is also second in home runs, behind the Orioles. Interestingly, the Bronx Bombers are 11th in hits.

Yankees fans are anxiously awaiting Stanton's return. While the team wants him to be healthy, they also hope that means he can return to the lineup sooner rather than later. New York has struggled in the last several weeks, enduring sluggish play and a four-game losing streak at one point. Stanton's absence seemed to exacerbate the team's problems.

The slugger also made headlines in recent days due to his love life. Stanton and his girlfriend broke up in the last few weeks, per the New York Post. Stanton had been involved with a New York City hospitality worker.

The Yankees battle the Baltimore Orioles Sunday in an important contest. The winner of the game takes the lead in the AL East. The game is ongoing at time of writing.