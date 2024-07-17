There are sure to be dynasties and all-time great coaches who leave the college football world in awe in the years to come, but there is unlikely to be another who accomplishes what Nick Saban did during his legendary tenure in Tuscaloosa. The seven-time national champion did not just restore Alabama to its past glory, but lifted the program to unfathomably dominant heights. Needless to say, Kalen DeBoer has impossibly big shoes to fill.

The new Crimson Tide head coach is not worried about that, though. He trusts his own track record and approach, which worked wonders for him with the Washington Huskies the last two years. Thus, DeBoer is not intimidated by the enormous shadow that Saban casts in front of Bryant-Denny Stadium. He knows he was awarded this prestigious job, the most coveted in the country, for a reason.

The 2023 Associated Press Coach of the Year believes he can succeed regardless of the environment.

“I do, and hopefully it doesn't come across in an arrogant way, you just know if you pour everything you got into the right things and the right people and you have the right support around you, that it can be done,” DeBoer told The Joel Klatt Show.

Beyond just trusting his system, which helped Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze explode into stardom and Washington advance to the national championship game this past January, Kalen DeBoer realizes what is expected of him at this program.

Kalen DeBoer understands the magnitude of this stage

It is a profound respect for the storied Alabama football tradition that allows DeBoer to not be concerned by whom he is replacing. He is carrying the responsibility of decades upon decades of history on his shoulders, not just one era of unparalleled greatness.

“Coach Saban built it up to be something again, just like many others before him, to where it's greater than one person,” the two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year said. “His face and the legacy he leaves and being the best of the best will certainly live on forever, but coming in I'm very careful with that task, with that responsibility. I understand it.”

That sounds like a guy who gets it. Although fans will demand on-field excellence, they should be delighted to hear DeBoer grasp what it means to lead the Crimson Tide. Succeeding in this place in a revamped SEC amid the ever-changing landscape of college football is undoubtedly difficult, but this man has the necessary confidence and coaching acumen to possibly keep Bama at the forefront.

Kalen DeBoer brings a 104-12 overall record to a roster that could actually use an offensive rejuvenation. Alabama overcame quarterback questions long enough to reach the College Football Playoff for a record eighth time last season, but they must make some adjustments in order to contend for another title this year.

DeBoer will need to maximize the skill set of quarterback Jalen Milroe and make it so this team can properly execute any playing style against top-tier competition. Adaptability is essential during these times, and it will determine how the 28th head coach in program history fares in this demanding job.