Kevin Durant responded after an NBA fan dubbed the Phoenix Suns star “miserable” on X, for mocking IShowSpeed on Logan Paul’s podcast. Durant was sometimes seemingly rude to Speed when he appeared as a guest on “Impaulsive” recently.'

A fan on X posted a video of Durant and Speed’s shenanigans during their appearance on “Impaulsive” last week. The fan called KD “miserable” for mistreating the well-known streamer during much of their time together and brought up his lack of a personal life outside of basketball:

“Kevin Durant has to be one of the most miserable humans on this planet. No wife, no kids, just basketball. I have not seen him genuinely happy since he was in OKC.”

It's no surprise that the Suns star responded to the fan.

“‘Tweetin like the rent due’ or whatever Karrahboo said.”

One of the most well-known streamers on the internet right now is IShowSpeed. He is well-known for his entertaining pranks and enjoys basketball. He was recently featured alongside Durant on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast.

But Durant continually picked on Speed during the show. It all started when the 19-year-old social media star revealed to Durant that he wasn’t dating due to a broken heart. KD responded that Speed’s hand was his sole “resource.”

Additionally, Speed shared that he had every pair of sneakers worn by Durant before the latter interrupted and told him to “get off his d*ck.” During the podcast, he also said to quit “glazing” at him.

The “Impaulsive” moniker clarified that Durant was only playing around, even if he was harsh. Durant is well-known for his deadpan humor, which came through loud and clear the whole time he was making fun of Speed, who worked with KD on a vlog posted to his YouTube account.

Kevin Durant and the Suns looking for different result next season

The Suns didn't take long to make changes in the aftermath of a first-round sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Not even 24 hours after relieving Frank Vogel of his head coaching duties, Phoenix hired Mike Budenholzer as his replacement.

Budenholzer's contract is worth more than $50 million over five years.

Budenholzer most notably coached the Milwaukee Bucks to a championship in 2021, and, poetically, it was the Suns that Budenholzer defeated in the NBA Finals three years ago despite going down 2-0 early on in the series. Now, he'll be expected to make the most out of Phoenix's expensive core of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal as they try to put their disappointing 2023-24 season in the rearview mirror.

After the Suns only earned the sixth seed in the Western Conference before being knocked out in the first round, Phoenix is hoping that Budenholzer is the guy to maximize Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.