Baseball can be a humbling game, and a New York Yankees outfielder received a sobering reminder of that fact on Sunday. The Bronx Bombers were just one out away from completing a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles, but “Dugie” could not flash the leather when it counted the most.

Verdugo misplayed a routine fly ball with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, causing the Yankees to blow a three-run lead.

The fatal mistake enraged the fanbase, as New York blew a chance to re-take the AL East lead going into the All-Star break. X user SLAM CENTRAL STATION posted a meme at Verdugo's expense.

Meanwhile, Underdog Fantasy's Jared Carrabis took the sarcastic route.

One fan even posted a Mona Lisa-level image of Verdugo's embarrassing moment.

Mike Scudiero, host of the podcast “Yapping Yankees,” has had it with both Verdugo and shortstop Anthony Volpe, via X.

“Anthony Volpe and Alex Verdugo are inexcusable,” Scudiero said. “To say that's the definition of unacceptable is the understatement of the century. Volpe booting another routine grounder in a big spot, and Verdugo's legs just literally stopped working. What a disgraceful loss.”

Volpe's error happened just before Verdugo's, as he bobbled a grounder hit by Baltimore's Ryan Mountcastle, failing to flip the ball in time to second base to get the force. This would have been the third out if he had played the ball correctly by going towards it instead of letting it come to him.

Both players took accountability after the game. Verdugo sulked in sorrow after the gut-wrenching loss, via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

“Alex Verdugo spiked his hat to the clubhouse floor and sat at his locker, head bowed, elbows on knees,” Hoch tweeted. “‘That one's on me.'”

Volpe delivered a more detailed breakdown of his error, via Hoch.

“Anthony Volpe: ‘I didn't move my feet,'” Hoch said. “‘That's a routine ground ball. Good infielders move their feet to get a good hop.'”

The mixture of closer Clay Holmes' struggles as well as these Little League-esque defensive miscues caused New York to waste rookie Ben Rice's heroic three-run homer in the top half of the inning to give the team the lead.

How will the club recover from this?

This latest loss reinforces the Yankees' trade deadline needs

New York is sorely in need of bullpen and infield help, as the current cast of characters has proven to be unreliable. Top prospect Jasson Dominguez should also be called up to split time with Verdugo in left field once he's healthy, as the former Boston Red Sock has slumped after a hot start.

Verdugo is slashing .158/.220/.228 over his last 25 games, while Volpe has a .191/.222/.270 line over his last 41. Meanwhile, Holmes is 0-3 with a 7.45 ERA and a .302 opponent batting average over his last 10 outings, and his six blown saves lead the AL.

Additionally, Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu have been ineffective the whole season. If the Yankees don't add more reliable infield bats and bullpen arms by July 30th, they could be in for a rude awakening.