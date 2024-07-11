Roddery Munoz takes the mound for the Miami Marlins as they face the Houston Astros. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Astros prediction and pick.

Marlins-Astros Projected Starters

Roddery Munoz vs. Jake Bloss

Roddery Munoz (1-3) with a 5.48 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP

Last Start: Munoz went four innings in his last outing, giving up four hits and four walks. He would surrender two runs, being credited with a no-decision in a loss to the White Sox.

2024 Road Splits: Munoz has made five starts on the road this year, going 0-2 with a 4.78 ERA and a .219 opponent batting average.

Jake Bloss (0-0) with a 4.91 ERA and a 1.91 WHIP

Last Start: 3.2 innings, 6 hits, two earned runs, two strikeouts in the 14-11 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

2024 Home Splits: 3.2 innings, 6 hits, two earned runs, two strikeouts

MLB Odds: Marlins-Astros Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +154

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How to Watch Marlins vs. Astros

Time: 8:10 PM ET/ 5:10 PM PT

TV: BSFL/SCHN

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are 29th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 24th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging percentage. Bryan De La Cruz leads the way. He is hitting .241 this year with a .291 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs and 43 RBIs this year while scoring 38 times. Jazz Chisholm has also been solid this year. He is hitting .258 on the year with a .328 on-base percentage. Chisholm has 11 home runs and 41 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 18 bases and scored 39 times. Rounding out the top bats is Josh Bell. He is hitting .226 on the year with eight home runs and 37 RBIs. He has scored 31 times in the year.

Jesus Sanchez comes into the game hitting well. He is hitting .350 over the last week with two home runs, a double, a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored. Jake Burger is driving in runs, but not hitting great. He is hitting .174 on the week with a .269 on-base percentage. He has a home run and three RBIS this week. Hitting well is Dane Myers. He is hitting .455 in the last week with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. Xavier Edwards is also hot at the plate. He is hitting .304 in the last week but has just one RBI and two runs scored to show for it.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros are tenth in the majors in runs scored, while sitting first in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging percentage. Yordan Alvarez leads the way. He is hitting .295 on the year with a .378 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs and 50 RBIS while scoring 56 times this year. Meanwhile, Yanier Diaz is also having a solid year. He is hitting .280 this year with a .307 on-base percentage. Diaz has seven home runs, with 45 RBIs and 38 runs scored. Jose Altuve is also having a solid year. He is hitting .309 on the year with a .358 on-base percentage. Altuve has 13 home runs, 41 RBIs, and has scored 53 times.

Alex Bregman is the hot batter right now. He is hitting .333 over the last week with two home runs and seven RBIs. Further, he is hitting on base at a .429 rate and has scored four times. Scoring is something Jemery Pena is doing. He is hitting .280 in the last week with a home run and five RIBs. He has scored five times in the last week. Jon Singleton is also producing. He is hitting .286 in the last week with a .375 on-base percentage. He has a home run, four RBIs, and six runs scored. As a team, the actors are hitting .261 in the last week, but getting on base at a .346 rate. They have scored 36 times as well but hit just five home runs in the last six games.

Final Marlins-Astros Prediction & Pick

Roddery Munoz has a habit of putting players on base. With the Astros that is a recipe for disaster. In the last week, they had an expected run socred of just 31 runs, but they have scored 36 times. Houston has been one of the best teams in the majors this year at scoring runs with runners in scoring position. On the year, they are hitting .274 with runners in scoring position. That ranks them seventh in the majors. They are also seventh in the majors in runs scored when runners are in scoring position. Munoz has given 17 walks in his last 28.2 innings of work. Further, he has given up 29 hits. That is over 1.6 batters on base per inning. This also means a runner gets into scoring position roughly every other inning on Munoz. The Astros will capitalize and cover with ease.

Final Marlins-Astros Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5 (+112)