Life in the MLB can get wacky, and left-handed hurler James Paxton experienced that in full force recently. A few days after being sent down to the minors by the Los Angeles Dodgers, “Big Maple” is headed back to the Boston Red Sox.

The two teams completed the trade on Friday, via ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“The Boston Red Sox are acquiring left-hander James Paxton in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, sources tell ESPN. Done deal,” Passan tweeted. “Paxton, 35, will return to Boston, where he spent the 2023 season, after being DFA’d by the Dodgers. In 89.1 innings this season, he has a 4.43 ERA.”

Los Angeles will receive 17-year-old minor-league infielder Moises Bolivar, via The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.

“The Red Sox make it official: Boston acquired LHP James Paxton from the Los Angeles Dodgers, in exchange for minor league INF Moises Bolivar,” McCaffrey reported. “To make room for Paxton on the 40-man roster, Boston transferred RHP Bryan Mata to the 60-Day IL.”

Bolivar has slashed .270/.364/.423 with three homers and 19 RBI in 31 games for the Red Sox' rookie affiliate this year.

Will Paxton give Boston extra juice to its pitching staff?

James Paxton must revert to his pre-COVID form to help the Red Sox