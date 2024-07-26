Paul Skenes was supposed to be the main draw of an up-and-coming but overall inferior team not yet ready to make the leap into playoff contention. Instead, the sensational rookie is the face of an unexpected Pittsburgh Pirates' surge in 2024.

The 52-50 Buccos are only one and a half games short of a National League Wild Card slot, forcing ownership to strongly consider becoming a buyer at the upcoming MLB trade deadline. If such a commitment is made, fans will finally feel that their voice is being heard. Moreover, a couple of moves might be enough to push the Pirates into the postseason for the first time in nine years.

In fact, Pittsburgh already has its eyes set on two trade candidates. General manager Ben Cherington, like many other executives, is looking to possibly raid the Miami Marlins' cupboard ahead of the July 30 deadline. The front office is “scouting” outfielders Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Bryan De La Cruz, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

“Chisholm would make particular sense – the Pirates’ center fielders, primarily Michael A. Taylor and Jack Suwinski, entered Thursday ranked 29th in the majors in combined OPS,” the insider writes. Manager Derek Shelton has done a nice job of compensating for his lineup's glaring deficiencies, but it is time for Cherington and company to get him some more firepower.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Bryan De La Cruz can give Pirates some pop

Although the Marlins are not a position player's paradise by any means, Chisholm and De La Cruz can provide the team with desperately-needed power and athleticism. Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in home runs (tied with two other clubs) and stolen bases. Chisholm is an upgrade in both categories.

The 2022 All-Star is batting .248 with 13 home runs, 50 RBIs and 21 stolen bags (Oneil Cruz leads Pirates with nine) through 100 games. He has been durable and versatile, doing his best to inch closer towards the ample potential that was prognosticated for him. Aside from production, Chisholm can inject another shot of enthusiasm into the Buccos' clubhouse, something that every team could use during a postseason push.

De La Cruz might not be as flashy as Miami's center fielder, but he is set to shatter his career-high in homers. The 27-year-old outfielder and designated hitter has 17 so far, which would be second-best on Pitt, behind only two-time All-Star Bryan Reynolds. He adds danger to a lineup rife with nonthreatening bats.

Of course, this is not a complete no-brainer for the Pirates. They would be sacrificing the Gold Glove defense that Michael A. Taylor gives them in center. De La Cruz might also take playing time away from fan favorite and former MVP Andrew McCutchen. Nevertheless, the offensive upside of this hypothetical haul is undeniable.

Without acquiring at least one more difference-making batter, this 2024 season will likely be nothing more than a prelude to prosperous Pirates baseball rather than the exhilarating run this city is starving for.